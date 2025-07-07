Medical Helicopter Transports Woman Injured during Hike near Vihren Peak

A 59-year-old woman from Varna was injured after falling during a hike near Vihren peak on July 7.

She was airlifted by a medical helicopter and transported to the hospital in Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria).

The woman has been admitted to the orthopedic department with a suspected ankle fracture. Her condition is stable, and there is no danger to her life.

***

Vihren is the highest peak of Bulgaria's Pirin Mountains. Reaching 2,914 metres (9,560 ft), it is Bulgaria's second after Musala Peak of Rila Mountains and the Balkans' third highest after Mount Olympus.







