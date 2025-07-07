PM Visits Razlog for the Opening of Advanced CT Scanner and Mammography Unit

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is visiting the town of Razlog (Southwestern Bulgaria), where he took part in the official opening of a high-end CT scanner and mammography unit at the 'Dr. Asen Velev' General Hospital on July 7.

The Razlog Municipality said this is yet another step toward the prevention and protection of public health for residents of four municipalities—Razlog, Bansko, Yakoruda, and Belitsa—as well as for the large number of tourists visiting the region.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the event marking the opening of the modernised diagnostic unit—with CT and mammography facilities—was attended by Prof. Kostadin Angelov, Chair of the Health Committee in the 51st National Assembly, Razlog Mayor Krasimir Gerchev, Members of Parliament, mayors, members of the public and guests.