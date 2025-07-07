БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
PM Visits Razlog for the Opening of Advanced CT Scanner and Mammography Unit

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is visiting the town of Razlog (Southwestern Bulgaria), where he took part in the official opening of a high-end CT scanner and mammography unit at the 'Dr. Asen Velev' General Hospital on July 7.

The Razlog Municipality said this is yet another step toward the prevention and protection of public health for residents of four municipalities—Razlog, Bansko, Yakoruda, and Belitsa—as well as for the large number of tourists visiting the region.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the event marking the opening of the modernised diagnostic unit—with CT and mammography facilities—was attended by Prof. Kostadin Angelov, Chair of the Health Committee in the 51st National Assembly, Razlog Mayor Krasimir Gerchev, Members of Parliament, mayors, members of the public and guests.

More from: Politics

Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Parliament Rejects Third No Confidence Motion Parliament Rejects Third No Confidence Motion
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Over Three Hours of Debate on the Third No-Confidence Vote Over Three Hours of Debate on the Third No-Confidence Vote
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Parliament to Take Vote on No Confidence Motion against Zhelyazkov Cabinet on July 4 Parliament to Take Vote on No Confidence Motion against Zhelyazkov Cabinet on July 4
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Vasil Stefanov of 'We Continue the Change' to Replace Kiril Petkov in Parliament Vasil Stefanov of 'We Continue the Change' to Replace Kiril Petkov in Parliament
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

