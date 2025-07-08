Protest in the Centre of Sofia Against the Euro Adoption in Bulgaria (photos)

The protest in defence of the Bulgarian lev, organised by "Vazrazhdane" in Sofia on July 8, has concluded. Earlier, demonstrators gathered in the space between the National Assembly building and the Presidency, demanding the preservation of the lev and opposing Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone.

There was a heightened police presence in the area.

Photos by BNT

"I do not accept that, as a Bulgarian citizen, I was not given the opportunity to express my opinion. I do not like the disregard for Bulgaria, for the Bulgarian people," said a protester. "This is the third national catastrophe for Bulgaria, so I expect nothing good for the country," another participant stated.

Earlier in the day, a separate demonstration in defence of the lev took place. The Civic Initiative "Buditeli" held a protest with chants of "No to the euro."

The protesters oppose the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria and symbolically chose to demonstrate in front of the European Parliament building in Sofia. The civic initiative expects to foster alliances among parties and organisations that oppose the country’s membership in the Eurozone.