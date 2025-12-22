БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev: 'Treti Mart' Movement Has No Connection to Me or the Presidency

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът румен радев управляващите изобретиха нов жанр протест подкрепа властта

“'Treti Mart' ('Third of March' - Bulgaria's Liberation Day) Movement has nothing to do with me or the presidential institution,” President Rumen Radev stated in a media release, responding to questions regarding the claims of the newly formed 'Treti Mart' party that it considers President Radev its informal leader."

The statement recalls that President Radev already clarified in early November:

“'March 3’ Movement, the movement for presidential republic as well as any other derivatives have nothing to do with me and the presidential institution. People presenting themselves as organisers of my party and collecting money in my name are fraudsters and proxies of the oligarchy.”

***

The 'Treti Mart' (Third of March) Movement has begun the procedure to establish a political party during a forum in Nesebar on December 20.

The movement is chaired by Tihomir Atanasov, who stated that an initiative committee will prepare a founding congress and handle the party’s registration.

According to Atanasov, the movement supports the policies of President Rumen Radev and considers him its informal leader.

Over a month ago, the President distanced himself from all existing political and civic movements.

The future 'Third of March' party plans to participate in the next parliamentary elections.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Politics

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025 Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Bulgaria Receives €1.47 Billion in Third Payment Under Recovery Plan Bulgaria Receives €1.47 Billion in Third Payment Under Recovery Plan
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ