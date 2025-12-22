President Rumen Radev: 'Treti Mart' Movement Has No Connection to Me or the Presidency

“'Treti Mart' ('Third of March' - Bulgaria's Liberation Day) Movement has nothing to do with me or the presidential institution,” President Rumen Radev stated in a media release, responding to questions regarding the claims of the newly formed 'Treti Mart' party that it considers President Radev its informal leader."

The statement recalls that President Radev already clarified in early November:

“'March 3’ Movement, the movement for presidential republic as well as any other derivatives have nothing to do with me and the presidential institution. People presenting themselves as organisers of my party and collecting money in my name are fraudsters and proxies of the oligarchy.” ***

The 'Treti Mart' (Third of March) Movement has begun the procedure to establish a political party during a forum in Nesebar on December 20.

The movement is chaired by Tihomir Atanasov, who stated that an initiative committee will prepare a founding congress and handle the party’s registration.

According to Atanasov, the movement supports the policies of President Rumen Radev and considers him its informal leader.

Over a month ago, the President distanced himself from all existing political and civic movements.

The future 'Third of March' party plans to participate in the next parliamentary elections.