Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Charges Four Individuals in Corruption Investigation at Varna Municipality

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has indicted four individuals and ordered their detention for up to 72 hours as part of an ongoing corruption investigation in the Municipality of Varna. Those detained include the mayor, several municipal councilors, and Ivaylo Marinov—a partner in the company awarded the investigated public procurement contract.

The four are charged with abuse of office, bribery, and money laundering. In response, a protest in support of the mayor was held in downtown Varna.

The mayor and the municipal councilors are accused of requesting a percentage of the total value of a public procurement contract in exchange for guaranteed support for a specific company. The requested sum was allegedly 15% (excluding VAT) of BGN 1,523,446—the total value of a contract for the preparation and delivery of ready meals for children’s and adult social services.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office stated that numerous witnesses have been interviewed and a substantial volume of documentation has been collected.

The investigation and the detention of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev were prompted by a complaint from Plamenka Dimitrova, who alleged she had been blackmailed in order to win a public contract.

Dimitrova claims that after winning 17 tenders, she lost one last year and appealed the decision, but both the Commission on Protection of Competition and the court rejected her complaints.

“We had conversations with municipal councilors and later with Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, during which it was explained that I would need to pay a percentage in order to secure the contract. Over time, I was under immense pressure—not just regarding this public procurement contract, but others I already manage. I was told that in order to survive as a business owner, it would be in my interest to see what more I could offer, because a decision had been made to prepare a larger percentage, which had to be handed over to a leader who is a Member of Parliament,” said Plamenka Racheva.

One of Kotsev’s lawyers, Milen Ralchev, argued that the detention order lacks legal justification.

“The reasons and legal grounds for Mayor Kotsev’s arrest were not clearly stated in the order or during the procedure. The detention order lacks any legal basis. Personally, I see a strong political context behind this arrest and a pursuit of political objectives,” Ralchev said.

Deputy mayors who were present during the Anti-Corruption Commission's operation described it as highly demonstrative. The raid took place during a meeting between the mayor and local cultural figures.

“A representative of the Commission abruptly interrupted the meeting and, in an authoritative tone, ordered the mayor to accompany him. When I later tried to contact the mayor, I was not allowed to speak with him,” said Deputy Mayor Pavel Popov. “When I tried to go down to the second floor to understand what was happening, I was told not to go, as there were many agents there and the mayor’s office was expected to be searched,” added Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova.

Municipal Council Chairman Hristo Dimitrov stated that any claims linking the mayor’s arrest to the upcoming budget vote are entirely unfounded and amount to political speculation. He emphasised that the development of Varna’s 2025 municipal budget has not been influenced by the current situation. The budget is scheduled to be voted on Thursday and Friday.