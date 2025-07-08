Political Reactions Following the Decision that Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone

There were sharply divided reactions among the parliamentary parties, though none came as a surprise considering their previously stated positions on the adoption of the euro in the country. While 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', 'There is Such a People', Bulgarian Sociliast Party, Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning, and Alliance for Rights and Freedoms welcomed Brussels' final decision on Bulgaria’s accession to the single European currency, "Vazrazhdane", "Velichie", and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) did not hold back in their criticism.

Atanas Zafirov, Deputy Prime Minister, 'BSP-United Left': "With the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria gains greater financial stability, lower interest rates, increased investments, and significantly better conditions for development. This translates into a more secure environment for business, which in turn leads to higher incomes. These are not empty promises—we have witnessed this process unfold in every country that has adopted the euro as its official currency. It is a fact that there is some hesitation within Bulgarian society—we’ve seen protests, albeit of a fading nature."

Stanislav Balabanov - 'There Is Such a People': "We must ensure that Bulgarian citizens do not bear the cost of this transition through inflation, rising prices, or market speculation. As long as there is a functioning government, effective institutions, and stability in the country, we will do everything in our power to guarantee the security and stability of Bulgarian citizens. After all, that is the very purpose of our presence in this National Assembly and our role as part of the ruling majority."

According to 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', Bulgaria’s European path is now irreversible, but they expressed indignation that the ruling parties are taking undue credit.

Ivaylo Mirchev, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria':

"No politician should claim sole credit for this achievement, because all of us over the past 4-5 years share responsibility for making today’s reality possible. This is a great victory for Bulgaria in geopolitical terms, as it will be very difficult from now on for Bulgaria to be pulled away from the Western geopolitical orbit. Moving the country eastward will be an extremely challenging path."

Asen Vasilev, Chairperson of 'We Continue the Change':

"With today’s decision by the European Parliament, the process is complete and the change has happened. Bulgaria is now a full member of the Eurozone. This means we are also a full member of the EU in all its formats. There is no decision to be made without Bulgarian participation and without the Bulgarian voice being heard. From now on, whether we live by European standards depends solely on us."

“Vazrazhdane” reaffirmed their firm stance in defense of the Bulgarian lev.



Kostadin Kostadinov, Chairperson of 'Vazrazhdane':

"Bulgaria has lost its future as a sovereign and independent state. In practice, January 1, 2026, becomes a date marked in the obituary of our country. If things continue this way, a massive plunder of Bulgaria’s national resources lies ahead." 'MRF - New Beginning' is the guarantor that there will never be a "change of direction" again, and pro-Russian parties and unborn projects have no future because they are doomed to failure - this is what the party's leader Delyan Peevski wrote on Facebook. "This decisive step, with which Bulgaria has definitively completed its accession to the developed and established democracies, must place even greater responsibility on the country’s governance," Peevski added.

According to MECH and Velichie, Bulgaria is not financially and economically ready for the single currency.



Kiril Veselinski, MECH: "There are many reasons for this — inflation, soaring prices, the absence of the state, regulators, and institutions capable of addressing these issues. Unfortunately, the current euphoria exists only in the rooms with stacks of cash, gold bars, and drawers that the whole of Bulgaria has seen."

Ivelin Mihaylov, chairman of Velichie: "If Bulgaria met the criteria and had truly reached the standards of European countries, joining the Eurozone would indeed be a positive step. It would be a clear sign that both the country and its people had made significant progress. However, what we have witnessed is a huge lie."

In a Facebook post, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms said it has always supported Bulgaria's full EU membership as a strategic choice for the country's future, for the stability, development and well-being of Bulgarian citizens. According to Dogan’s party, today’s vote marks the completion of the European integration process.