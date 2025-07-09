Debate on the Fourth Vote of No Confidence in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Began

Members of Parliament on July 9 are debating the fourth motion of no confidence against the cabinet led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, citing failure in the environment and water management sector. The motion was submitted by the parliamentary group of “Velichie” (Grandeur), supported by signatures from MPs representing “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) and the MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour)—a total of 48 lawmakers.

The grounds for the motion were presented by Krasimira Katincharova, an MP from “Velichie.” She stated that today’s debate focuses on the government’s failure to manage waste and its inability to contain a crisis that has evolved into an environmental disaster.

“A critical mass of unresolved waste management issues has accumulated in Bulgaria, now posing a systemic threat to public health, the natural environment, and the country’s European reputation. This motion of no confidence is justified by serious violations of the constitutional and international rights of citizens to a healthy environment,” Katincharova declared.

Field inspections and collected documentation on the status of illegal landfills across all regions of the country reveal a picture of persistent, structural, institutional negligence. According to Katincharova, the same harmful patterns are evident from Varna to Vidin, from Plovdiv to Pernik—thousands of illegal dumps spread over hundreds of hectares, filled with industrial waste, often situated near natural watercourses and bodies of water.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT