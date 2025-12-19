Bulgaria's Parliamnet Goes on Recess until January 10

Members of Parliament will go on holiday from 22 December to 10 January, in accordance with the rules of procedure of the National Assembly, announced the Deputy Speaker, presiding the sitting, Kostadin Angelov, following the conclusion of Parliament question time on December 19.

The next regular plenary sitting is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 January, at 9:00am, he added, wishing everyone happy holidays.

Before closing the sitting, Angelov also announced that, in line with the National Assembly’s rules and in connection with the resignation submitted by Andrey Chorbanov from 'There Is Such a People' parliamentary group—while remaining an independent MP—Chorbanov is relieved of his duties as Chair and member of the Education Committee, as well as a member of the Health Committee.