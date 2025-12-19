Dispute in Parliament over Bulgaria's Position on the Loan to Ukraine

The issue of the loan to Ukraine also reverberated in the Bulgarian Parliament, where it triggered a dispute.

At the very start of the plenary sitting, only the parliamentary group of 'Vazrazhdane' responded with a declaration opposing the decision taken last night by European leaders. Kostadin Kostadinov went further, describing the situation as one in which Bulgaria would not provide guarantees for granting the loan to Ukraine, but would instead be extending a direct loan to Ukraine. He added that he would submit a draft resolution to the National Assembly seeking to revoke Bulgaria’s participation in these guarantees.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Chair of 'Vazrazhdane' parliamentary group:

“We in Vazrazhdane are asking who exactly authorised the fallen government, which at present represents no one other than its owner Peevski (leader of 'MRF-New Beginning') and the political pensioner Borissov (GERB leader), who exactly authorised this fallen government to take such a step. It represents nobody, except for a loud-mouthed MP, slightly intoxicated as ever. Because the loan is a gift.”

The answer was not delayed. Without addressing the remarks directly, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' replied during the debate on the ratification of an agreement on assistance to Ukraine, which Bulgaria signed back in the summer of 2024.

Yavor Bozhankov, MP from WCC–DB:

“I ask the pro-Russian sector in this Parliament not to make such insinuations that someone is ‘giving’ money. A guarantee does not mean that someone takes out money and hands it over to someone else. On the one hand, you are suggesting something that is entirely untrue; on the other, where have justice, goodness and truth gone? The attacked party is Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. End of story.”

At least the opening part of the plenary sitting turned into a day of declarations. 'BSP – United Left' issued a declaration against the constitutional amendments adopted on 20 December exactly two years ago.

Natalia Kiselova, MP from the 'BSP – United Left' parliamentary group:

“Constitutional amendments should be an expression of consensus, which was not sought in 2023. At that time, the three parliamentary groups—GERB–UDF, WCC–DB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)—imposed their will, and after two constitutional court cases we are now witnessing calls for a change of model. And those who amended the Constitution in 2023 are today presenting themselves as moral arbiters. BSP – United Left stands for preserving the parliamentary form of governance, for restoring the President’s powers to independently appoint a caretaker government, and for banning people with dual citizenship from serving in the Bulgarian Parliament and government.”

In the last one hour, the tension level in the plenary hall has risen even though today is the last working day of the National Assembly before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Over the past hour, tensions in the plenary chamber have risen, despite the fact that today is the National Assembly’s final working day before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A proposal by WCC–DB to include amendments to the National Service for Protection Act as an extraordinary item on the agenda met resistance from GERB–UDF. They argued that there must be at least 24 hours between the submission of a report following first reading in committee and its consideration at first reading in the chamber. WCC–DB indicated that if the bill is not debated today, they will call for an extraordinary sitting.

Disputes on the issue are continuing in the chamber.