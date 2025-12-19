President to Hand Over the First Mandate to Form a New Government after the New Year

President Rumen Radev will hand over the first mandate to seek to form a new government after the New Year. He announced this following the conclusion of consultations with the parliamentary parties.

The President summarised that, during the consultations, a shared view had emerged that trust in the 51st National Assembly had been exhausted, dialogue between the political forces had broken down, and the prospect of early parliamentary elections was already appearing on the horizon.

Earlier today,December 19, the head of state held talks with representatives of the party 'Velichie'. With this meeting, the round of consultations with the political entities represented in the 51st National Assembly has come to an end, ahead of the continuation of the constitutional procedure for handing over a mandate to form a government.