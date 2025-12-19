GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: 'When elections loom, talk of the Electoral Code, voting machines and fraud begins immediately'

When elections come, the talk of Electoral Code, machines and fraud starts immediately. This was commented by GERB leader Boyko Borissov in a video statement published on Facebook on December 19.

“What is devastating, however, is the silence of 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' about their own historical record. Is their memory really so short that they have forgotten how President Radev directly called them charlatans – and why he did so? Or, in the name of yet another ‘assemblage’, now being constructed, are the skeletons in the closet and the schemes of the past being swept under the carpet with calls for ‘fair elections’ – elections that are fair only when they like the outcome?” Borissov said.

“For us, this makes no difference. GERB has won election both when voting was with machines and with paper ballots. And I am convinced that in these elections we will again be the leading political force, because over the past 11 months we have delivered tangible results – Schengen, a path towards the eurozone, higher revenue collection, and more than €4 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. That is our policy. And that is why we will once again be the leading political force,” Boyko Borissov concluded.