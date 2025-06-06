БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Develops Robots for Post-Stroke Rehabilitation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази
бан разработва роботи рехабилитация инсулт

Researchers from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are developing rehabilitation robots designed to assist stroke patients in their recovery. These robots will not only help patients regain movement in their arms and improve speech, but also provide psychological support to both patients and their families.

– Hello! It's time to start today's exercises.
– Give me three words to form a simple sentence.
– You can use the words: cat, runs, and garden.
– Garden cat runs. Did I say it right?
– Not quite!

In addition to acting as a speech therapist, the rehabilitation robot will be capable of offering emotional support to patients and their loved ones.

“The first three months after a stroke are critical. Families are often confused and don’t know what to do. They usually can’t afford a psychotherapist or speech therapist,” said Prof. Anna Lekova from the Institute of Robotics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

The robot will be customized according to an individual rehabilitation plan created by the patient’s medical team.

“The social robot should remind the patient daily to perform their exercises, monitor their emotional state, and based on that, offer psychological support,”
explained Prof. Lekova.
– I’m feeling a bit tense. What can I do?
– Try to focus on your breathing.

The goal of the project is not to replace doctors, but to support them. With these robotic assistants, patients will be able to perform motor exercises at home.

“If one hand is functional, the patient could use it to assist the affected hand with wrist and finger rehabilitation. They could use the device as much as needed, not just for a limited time. The specific rehabilitation protocols will still be determined by the physician,”
said Prof. Tanyo Tanev, also from the Institute of Robotics at BAS.

According to the researchers, manufacturers have already expressed interest in the technology. Once development is complete, health authorities will need to approve the use of the rehabilitation robots in practice.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Равенство срещу Кипър в първата контрола на България
1
НА ЖИВО: Равенство срещу Кипър в първата контрола на България
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
2
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се гледа мярката му в съда
3
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се...
Разрив между Доналд Тръмп и Илън Мъск
4
Разрив между Доналд Тръмп и Илън Мъск
Бойко Борисов обвини ПП, че с готвения вот на недоверие искат да саботират приемането на еврото
5
Бойко Борисов обвини ПП, че с готвения вот на недоверие искат да...
Скандалът между Тръмп и Мъск ескалира - застрашени ли са проектите на "Спейс Екс"?
6
Скандалът между Тръмп и Мъск ескалира - застрашени ли са проектите...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
3
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
4
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
5
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
6
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол

More from: Health

1 Million BGN and €30,000 in Cash Found at the Home of Doctors Accused of Selling Methadone
1 Million BGN and €30,000 in Cash Found at the Home of Doctors Accused of Selling Methadone
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trifon Valkov on the Diphtheria Outbreak in Europe and the Surge in Tick Bites Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trifon Valkov on the Diphtheria Outbreak in Europe and the Surge in Tick Bites
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Bulgaria Extends Ban on Insulin Exports by One Month; Antibiotics Excluded from Restrictions Bulgaria Extends Ban on Insulin Exports by One Month; Antibiotics Excluded from Restrictions
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Will the Nurses Go On Strike As Well? Will the Nurses Go On Strike As Well?
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Monument in Honour of Medical Professionals Who Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic Was Unveiled at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia Monument in Honour of Medical Professionals Who Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic Was Unveiled at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Extremely Small Baby Was Born in Plovdiv, Doctors Battling to Save His Life Extremely Small Baby Was Born in Plovdiv, Doctors Battling to Save His Life
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение да му прехвърли два апартамента
Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение да му...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Криминално
За 8 часа от Варна до Пловдив: Поредно кошмарно пътуване с БДЖ За 8 часа от Варна до Пловдив: Поредно кошмарно пътуване с БДЖ
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Три полета са пренасочени за кацане от София към Пловдив и Бургас заради лошото време в столицата Три полета са пренасочени за кацане от София към Пловдив и Бургас заради лошото време в столицата
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Цените на храните на прицел: Започват проверки в 30 града за спекулативно повишение преди приемането на еврото Цените на храните на прицел: Започват проверки в 30 града за спекулативно повишение преди приемането на еврото
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Общество
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Терзиев връща за преразглеждане бюджета на София за 2025 г., бил...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
От приятели до врагове: Разраства се скандалът между Тръмп и Мъск
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
По света
Русия отвърна на операция "Паяжина" с масирани удари в...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ