At the End of Last Year, 341 Hospitals Were Operating in Bulgaria, According to Data from the National Statistics

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
края миналата година българия работили 341 болници отчита нси
Снимка: archive

At the end of 2024, there were 341 healthcare establishments providing hospital services operating in Bulgaria, with a total of 56,061 hospital beds, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Compared to the previous year, the number of healthcare facilities remained unchanged, while the number of beds increased by 337, or 0.6%.

There were 319 hospitals with 53,806 beds, of which 203 were public (state or municipal) and 116 were private. The distribution of hospitals by ownership type has remained relatively stable in recent years. However, an increase has been observed in the bed capacity of private facilities. As of December 31, 2024, 30.4% of all hospital beds were located in private hospitals.

General hospitals accounted for 181 facilities with 39,801 beds, meaning that 56.7% of all hospitals concentrated 74% of the country’s hospital bed capacity. There were 138 specialized hospitals with 14,005 beds, broken down as follows:

  • For active treatment: 72 hospitals with 4,412 beds
  • For long-term treatment: 1 hospital with 145 beds
  • For long-term treatment and rehabilitation: 18 hospitals with 2,131 beds
  • For rehabilitation: 35 hospitals with 5,460 beds
  • State psychiatric hospitals: 12 hospitals with 1,857 beds

The hospital bed availability at the end of 2024 was 870.9 beds per 100,000 population.

