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Nearly 80% of Children Are Active Online Before the Age of 10, Study Finds

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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UNICEF releases alarming data on children’s safety online; experts discuss prevention and protecting young people on the internet

децата онлайн експерти превенция безопасност подрастващите мрежата

UNICEF Bulgaria is bringing together experts for a round-table discussion entitled “Growing Up Online” to discuss ways of reducing risks for children on the internet.

The forum will also present the findings of a new study by UNICEF Bulgaria, the National Safer Internet Centre and the Parents Association. It shows that nearly 80% of pupils become active online before the age of 10, while more than half spend more than four hours a day on the internet.

Another worrying trend is that 41% of children say they would not tell anyone if they encountered shocking content online. More than one in five have experienced cyberbullying, but only 11% have sought help from a teacher or a school specialist.

Photos: BTA

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