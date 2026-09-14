Fentanyl Linked to More Than 40% of Drug-Related deaths in Bulgaria

Nearly half of all drug-related deaths in Bulgaria last year were linked to fentanyl overdoses. Data from 13 toxicology centres across Europe, collected for 2023–2024, show that the worrying trend in Bulgaria is worsening. Isabelle Girodon, a senior expert at the European Union Drugs Agency, described Bulgaria as a unique case compared with other European countries.

Fentanyl is affecting an increasing number of young people and their families in Bulgaria. The highly potent opioid can cause severe addiction and overdose and can often lead to death.

Isabelle Girodon, European Union Drug Agency: “Bulgaria stands out as a unique case in Europe, as a large proportion of drug-related deaths here are attributable to fentanyl, while in other European countries – with the exception of Latvia and Estonia – mortality is linked to opioids, but not to opioids of such high potency. Approximately 7,600 cases have been recorded in the European Union alone, and that figure is showing a slight increase. But compared with the situation in Bulgaria, the increase in Europe is very moderate – up 6% compared with 2022. If we compare Bulgaria’s figures from 2022 with the latest available data, we see that the total number of deaths has almost tripled, with fentanyl being the main reason.”

European experts are adamant that the trends in Bulgaria remain unchanged for now.

Isabelle Girodon, European Union Drugs Agency: “As for the data for Bulgaria in 2024 and 2025, it is clear that the overall number of drug-related deaths has remained almost unchanged – 127 cases were recorded in 2024 and 125 in 2025. It is important to note, however, that the proportion of cases linked to fentanyl remains very high – above 40%.”

Particularly concerning is the fact that some users may not even know they have taken fentanyl, as it can be mixed with other drugs.

Isabelle Girodon, European Union Drugs Agency: “There have recently been reports in the country of laboratories capable of producing this substance. Another phenomenon we are seeing, including elsewhere, is the replacement, usually of heroin, with highly potent opioids that are far stronger. As a result, the risk of overdose is much higher.”

Girodon identified several factors behind the high number of people dependent on and dying from fentanyl in Bulgaria.

Isabelle Girodon, European Union Drugs Agency: “There is local production, which has probably at least partly filled the gap. And again, there is the issue of potentially limited access to treatment. In Bulgaria, there are hundreds of people living with chronic opioid dependence.”

The Bulgarian National Television has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of fentanyl, “Don’t Become a Zombie”. The message to young people and their families is simple: “Choose life".