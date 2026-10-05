Two Gold Medals, Two Silver, and One Bronze: Bulgarian Students Achieve Impressive Success at International Astronomy Olympiad

Bulgarian students achieved a remarkable success at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), held in Hanoi, Vietnam. All five members of the Bulgarian team won medals – two gold, two silver and one bronze – competing against around 320 pupils from dozens of countries around the world.

Gold medals were won by Miroslav Draganov from Acad. Nikola Obreshkov School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences in Burgas and Svetoslav Arabov from Dr Petar Beron School of Mathematics in Varna. Martin Nedev from Acad. Boyan Petkanchin School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences in Haskovo and Krasimir Stankov from Baba Tonka School of Mathematics in Ruse returned with silver medals, while Anton Stoyanov from Dr Petar Beron School of Mathematics in Varna won a bronze medal.

During the competition, the young astronomers took part in three rounds – theoretical, observational and data analysis – demonstrating their knowledge and practical skills in astronomy and astrophysics.

The Bulgarian national team was led by Nikola Karavasilev from the Union of Astronomers in Bulgaria and Miroslav Radomirov from the Faculty of Physics at Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”.

The next edition of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics will be held in Turkey in August next year.