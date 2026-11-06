65-Year-Old Man Killed in Serious Crash in Aytos Pass, Three Others Injured

A 65-year-old man has been killed and three other people injured in a serious road accident in the Aytos Pass, on the stretch between Aytos and Ruen.

Initial information suggests that the driver may have been taken ill after a sudden deterioration in his health. His vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, causing a collision involving two other cars. All three vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch.

The 65-year-old driver died at the scene, while the three other injured people are undergoing medical examinations at different hospitals.

The Aytos Pass is open to traffic. The circumstances surrounding the serious accident are being investigated.