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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Seven People Charged with Involvement in Criminal Group, Four Linked to Customs Control

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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седем души обвинени участие престъпна група четирима свързани митническия контрол

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged seven people with participating in an organised criminal group operating in the regions of Varna, Plovdiv and Sofia. Four of them held official positions involving the exercise of customs control.

Prosecutors Decide What Charges to Bring Against Those Detained over Smuggling in Varna and Plovdiv

The investigation was launched in May 2026 and is being conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. Evidence gathered so far indicates that the group operated for financial gain from January 2022 until 5 November 2026.

Six of the accused have been detained for up to 72 hours. The prosecution will ask the court to remand them in custody. The seventh has been released on bail of €20,000, taking his health condition into account.

The investigation is ongoing.

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