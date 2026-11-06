Air Force Fighter Jets on Standby Carried Out Another Task as Part of the "Air Policing" Mission

The standby forces and assets of the Bulgarian Air Force (BAF) at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo once again carried out a mission today to protect Bulgarian airspace under the NATO Air Policing mission. The Ministry of Defence announced this.

Again following bomb threats: Two aircraft grounded at Vasil Levski Airport

MiG-29 fighter jets from the air base escorted passenger aircraft through Bulgarian airspace after reports that explosive devices were on board.

Bulgarian Air Force crews successfully completed all the required procedures in accordance with the established rules for the control and protection of national airspace.