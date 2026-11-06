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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB-UDF Also Criticised the Draft State Budget Presented at the University of National and World Economy

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Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
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герб сдс разкритикуваха проектобюджета представен унсс

GERB-UDF criticised the government over the way it presented the draft budget for 2027 and the fact that, at the time of their statements, the document had still not been published on the Ministry of Finance’s website. The party described the fiscal framework as inflationary and warned of further increases in debt, taxes and public spending.

Government Presented the Parameters of the 2027 Draft Budget

Former Education Minister Krasimir Valchev described the budget as a ‘budget of inertia’ and criticised its presentation at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), before the document had been made available for public consultation.

Krasimir Valchev, GERB-UDF MP: ‘If we want to understand the budget, we have no choice but to rely solely on what the government tells us. We cannot conduct our own analysis, nor can we rely on the assessments of other experts. Neither the National Assembly nor any other institution can examine the budget for itself.’

He said the proposed policy would continue to fuel inflation.

Krasimir Valchev, GERB-UDF MP: ‘The budget is neither prudent nor anti-inflationary; it is neither left-wing nor right-wing, nor is it socially oriented. We simply do not know what to call it, other than perhaps another budget of inertia. Inflation will continue and, as far as we can tell, so will the government's inflationary fiscal policy and budget deficits.’

Temenuzhka Petkova, a former finance minister, also criticised the decision to present the draft budget outside parliament.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB-UDF MP: ‘When you present the budget outside this building – the parliament building – it means that you do not respect this institution, that you have no intention of listening to its views, and that it effectively becomes a rubber stamp for the government.’
Former Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov highlighted the lack of sufficient measures to compensate businesses for high electricity and fuel prices.

Zhecho Stankov, GERB-UDF MP: ‘Bulgarian businesses will continue to suffer from high electricity prices and will continue not to receive compensation on a monthly basis. I can already see the impact of high fuel prices reflected on the price labels of food products. Expect that as early as next week, on the 10th, when businesses receive electricity bills two and a half times higher than those during the summer months, the cost of electricity will immediately be reflected in their expenses.’

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