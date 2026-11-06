Prosecutors Decide What Charges to Bring Against Those Detained over Smuggling in Varna and Plovdiv

The investigation into the large-scale smuggling scheme at "Varna Customs" is ongoing.

Four people were detained during an operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Two of them are senior customs officials, while the others are representatives of companies. Arrests were also made in Plovdiv.

The investigation concerns a criminal group involved in customs and tax fraud. The scheme involved the import of goods from China, which were either smuggled into the country or declared at artificially low values.

As a result, the state budget sustained substantial losses.