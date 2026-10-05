Thousands of Fans Watched the Return of 'Undercover' Series: Emotions and Applause After Screening

The official pre-premiere screening of the sixth season of “Undercover” begins at 8.30pm in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). Due to huge interest in the first episode of the new season, a second pre-premiere screening has also been announced. It will take place tomorrow, October 6, again in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. Favorite characters from previous seasons, as well as new star cast members, walked down a special red carpet. Thousands of fans greeted them with thunderous applause. Ten years after the final episode, the most-watched crime series is returning to BNT 1 on 10 October at 10pm.

Fans shared their excitement on the night of the first pre-premiere screening.

“The season is off to a very promising start. We’ll be watching with pleasure, and hopefully it will be a success.” “The first episode was amazing. I can’t wait to watch it again on the 10th.” “I think it will be a great success.”

There was also thunderous applause.

After a break of almost 10 years, Bulgaria’s most successful television series, “Undercover”, has returned to the screen. The preview screening, organised in partnership with the National Palace of Culture (NDK), brought thousands of fans and generations of much-loved actors together in Hall 1 of the National Palace.

Zahari Baharov, actor: “I’m not going to say anything. I hope to see you in front of your TV screens.”

Yulian Vergov, actor: “Thank you for being here. I hope you’ll enjoy it right through to the end.” Mihail Bilalov, actor: “Thank you for being here; we promise plenty of surprises. Thank you all for your great work.”

Vanya Nikolova, head writer of “Undercover”: “Thank you so much for your support. From now on, this series is yours.” Pavel Ivanov, actor: “‘Undercover’ hits the screens on the 10th at 22:00. It’s going to be epic.”

On the red carpet ahead of the premiere, fans applauded their favourite characters from the series, as well as the new stars making their debut in the sixth season of “Undercover”.

Alexander Sano, actor: “They should expect a much better picture quality. After all, it’s 15 years later, so they should expect what I’m expecting as a viewer. I deliberately didn’t familiarise myself with most of the main storyline in advance, so that I could be surprised too. They should expect surprises.” Vladimir Penev, actor: “I meet little children. Thank God, 15 years really have passed since we started. We’ve aged quite a bit, especially me. But they still recognise me. They know I’m that older bloke who goes around chasing the bad guys.”

Simeon: “We’ve come all the way from England to watch it.” BNT: Have you watched the previous seasons? Simeon: “All of them, twice.” Angel: “I’ve been waiting for it for 10 years. I won’t miss a single episode.” BNT: Who is your favourite character? Angel: “Jaro – ruthless.”

BNT is the country’s largest producer of television films and series. The sixth season of “Undercover” is being produced as a co-production between BNT and Falconwing Studio and promises to be the most ambitious yet. The episodes will explore what happens to the characters’ lives and how Jaro’s group was formed.

Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: “BNT is an institution and the country’s largest producer of films and series. We are delighted that there are so many fans of the most eagerly awaited television series, and that tickets for Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture were sold out in less than two days. Tonight we have the preview screening of ‘Undercover’, and tomorrow we have a second one because of the huge interest. So people can also come to Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture tomorrow. Viewers will be able to watch the first episode on 10 October at 22:00. Before that, we will warm up with ‘Everything About My Son’, starring Dimitar Rachkov. We are making Saturday night a night of Bulgarian television series on BNT.”

Viktor Bozhinov, director of “Undercover”: “Season 6 takes place 10 years after Season 5, so I think enough new elements have accumulated over those 10 years to be worth telling. Bulgaria is different, we are different, things have happened, and as the hallmark of ‘Undercover’ requires, the series has to remain relevant. I think that this time, too, thanks to the writing team, the story is ultimately infused with the issues of today.”

Magardich Halvadzhian, executive producer of “Undercover”: “Right from the start, when the decision was made to work in retrospect and tell the story of how it all began, we knew it would be a challenge. We said to ourselves: OK, the story is what matters to us. Even if viewers don’t see the world’s youngest Jaro or Kosama, what matters to them is the story. So we focused on making it entertaining and on bringing back these old characters. For us, that was more important, and we made every effort with the hairstyles and make-up. I’ll let you in on a secret: we are currently editing Episode 9. We haven’t completely finished the series yet, and things are going very well.”

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva

Iya Petkova, Executive Director of the National Palace of Culture: “It’s incredibly exciting—you see all the people around here who are eagerly awaiting *Undercover*; you know, we had to add a second screening, and it’s almost sold out—there are just a few tickets left.” Iya Petkova, Executive Director of the National Palace of Culture: “It’s incredibly exciting – you can see all the people around us who are eagerly awaiting ‘Undercover’. We had to add a second date, which is almost sold out as well, with only a few tickets remaining.”

Due to the huge level of audience interest, the public service broadcaster has organised a second pre-premiere screening tomorrow. Tickets can be purchased both from the National Palace of Culture’s box offices and online. Branded T-shirts and mugs are also available especially for fans.

The television premiere of the most eagerly awaited series will be on Saturday, 10 October, at 22:00 on BNT 1.