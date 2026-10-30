DARA Releases First New Song Following Her Triumph at Eurovision 2026

DARA has released her new English-language single, “Bad Idea”, opening a new musical chapter in her career following Bulgaria’s triumph at Eurovision 2026. At a concert this evening, fans of the singer will hear the new track live for the first time, along with all the songs from her latest album, “ADHDARA”.

DARA’s first song since Bulgaria’s major victory at Eurovision is now here.

DARA: “The truth is that ‘Bad Idea’ is a beautiful experiment of ours, in which we tried to bring together different styles that I like. And it turned into something. I said to myself: I really like it, it sounds very interesting. I think it’s a bold choice for a song after Eurovision and everything that happened. I sincerely hope the audience likes it.””

DARA was selected by Bulgarian National Television to represent the country at the world’s biggest song contest, and won with energy, courage and honesty. These are the three words that best describe her new single, too.

DARA: “The whole thing is sung with a lot of heart, which is very interesting, because the lyrics are one thing, while the pain in the way the vocals are performed is something completely different. It’s something special.”

The song is also the first single from her entirely English-language album, which is due to be released early next year.

DARA: “My entire new album has a slightly more electronic sound than pop. So the people who are about to enjoy my songs are people who want to dance. People who want to free themselves from something, from some burden weighing them down. That was the idea behind ‘Bangaranga’, too, but this time I’m giving you a whole album.”

The new song will be performed live in front of an audience for the first time this evening in the capital.