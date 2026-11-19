National media, and the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in particular, continue to strengthen their place in the daily lives of Bulgarians. This is according to the findings of a survey conducted by the 'Myara' sociology agency on 8 and 19 October among 1,009 people and presented today, November 19, to the Council for Electronic Media (CEM).

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they had greater trust in Bulgarian media, with public service broadcasters – BNT and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) – enjoying higher levels of trust.

One in three Bulgarians, or 32%, identified Bulgarian National Television as the source where they could find the most impartial information.

BNT is also a comprehensive source of information for two-thirds of those who took part in the survey. The findings confirm the significant role played by the public service broadcaster in keeping Bulgarian society informed.

The widely recognised respect for the public service media during the election campaign was clearly evident, sociologist Parvan Simeonov said at the presentation of the survey. He noted that the exit poll had shown that more than 30% of voters had been influenced by the televised debate between Andrey Gyurov and Iliana Iotova on BNT.