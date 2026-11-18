For five years, hackers had covert access to the government’s networks and managed to download at least 130 gigabytes of information, equivalent to over 62 million pages of documents.

This was announced today, November 18, by Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation, at a briefing at the Council of Ministers. A report has already been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is expected to examine the actions and omissions of state authorities during this period.

The hackers first breached government networks in 2021. The attackers infiltrated the online infrastructure used by institutions to exchange documents and information. They moved between different system components, gathering sensitive data.

Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “This is the longest-running and largest known case of cyber espionage targeting Bulgarian institutions.”

Velizar Varbanov, Director of the Cybersecurity and Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “The compromised infrastructure included servers, systems, workstations, network devices and the entire infrastructure of the institutions concerned.” Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “This activity went undetected for years, spanning numerous ministers and governments, because the existing security measures did not operate as a single, integrated system.”

The breach was discovered in August this year following the deployment of the new national cybersecurity system. Unauthorised access to government networks was detected at that point.

Several international hacking groups were believed to be behind the cyber espionage operation, with their activity traced to different locations around the world. No evidence has yet been established as to whether the perpetrators acted independently, as an organised group or on behalf of foreign intelligence services.

Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “I don’t know what the hackers did with the information they extracted from the Bulgarian government—what matters is that they are no longer extracting it. We stopped them; we cut off their access. We are upgrading our cybersecurity systems.” Velizar Varbanov, Director of the “Cybersecurity and Protection” Directorate at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation: "Typically, such hacker groups aren’t interested in financially motivated attacks; they aren’t lone hackers, and they aren’t interested in personal data. They’re interested in a country’s information."

"The data may have been intercepted, but based on the information we have at this time, it has not been altered."

According to IT experts, the attack did not affect financial institutions, and there is no risk to citizens’ personal data.

Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “The investigations carried out so far have found no evidence that the personal data of Bulgarian citizens has been compromised.”

Velizar Varbanov, Director of the “Cybersecurity and Protection” Directorate at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “At present, our monitoring covers only government institutions. This is because the national cybersecurity system has currently been designed to cover 49 government agencies.”

The Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether anyone is responsible for the state institutions’ failure to act over the past five years.