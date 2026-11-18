The Sofia District Court ordered that access from Bulgaria to six websites offering investment or cryptocurrency services without the required license be blocked.

The measure was taken at the request of the chair of the Financial Supervision Commission. It requires companies providing electronic communications networks and services to restrict access to the websites and their subdomains within 24 hours of the information being published on the commission’s website.

The orders were issued under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Act and the Markets in Financial Instruments Act.

The Financial Supervision Commission has urged potential investors to exercise particular caution when considering investment offers and cryptocurrency services advertised by suspicious websites and individuals. It advises people to verify the identity of anyone contacting them and the legitimacy of the companies involved before providing personal data, access to financial accounts or funds.

If they suspect fraud, investors can check whether a company is licensed by consulting the FSC’s public registers. If they suspect fraudulent or criminal activity, they should end all contact and report the matter to the Ministry of Interior and the Commission.