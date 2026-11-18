A strong southerly wind is expected during the afternoon. Warnings of dangerously strong gusts have been issued for north-western and south-eastern Bulgaria, while heavy rainfall warnings are also in force for the regions of Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

It will be cloudy across the country, with rain mainly in the north-western half, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild, with highs of between 14°C and 19°C, reaching around 16°C in Sofia.

Overnight, rain, locally accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected mainly across northern Bulgaria and in the mountains. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 13°C, reaching around 9°C in Sofia.

Cloud cover will be variable, becoming more extensive during the afternoon, when there will be showers in western Bulgaria. Strong southerly winds will continue, and temperatures will rise further, with highs of between 17°C and 22°C, reaching around 19°C in Sofia. Warnings of dangerously strong gusts are in force for the northern parts of the country and areas north of the mountains.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy and windy, with moderate south-westerly winds. Maximum temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C.

It will also be cloudy and windy in the mountains. Strong westerly to south-westerly winds are expected, reaching gale force in places, while north-westerly winds will prevail over the highest peaks. There will be showers in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria during the afternoon.

On Friday, windy conditions will persist. There will be showers in places across northern Bulgaria and the mountains. Maximum temperatures will fall slightly, ranging from 15°C to 20°C.

It will remain windy over the weekend, with occasional showers but no significant rainfall. Temperatures will drop but will remain higher than usual.

On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected. North-westerly winds will strengthen and temperatures will continue to drop.