The European Parliament today, November 17, marked the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria and Romania joining the European Union. The two countries became members of the bloc on 1 January 2007.

The event in Brussels was attended by prominent politicians from both countries, including former Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Bulgaria’s chief negotiator and first European Commissioner, Meglena Kuneva.

Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Commission and Prime Minister of Luxembourg, was also among the guests.

In 2005, Jean-Claude Juncker was Prime Minister of Luxembourg. The country held the Presidency of the European Council at the time when Bulgaria and Romania signed their Accession Treaty.

Jean-Claude Juncker – former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission: “It was the end of April 2005. It was a day of joy and happiness. And I am still happy today that the two countries are part of the European Union. There is a huge difference between the European Union with these two countries as members and the European Union without them. That is why I am happy that Bulgaria and Romania are part of the Union.”

For former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who signed the treaty, there is no alternative to the EU – now more than ever.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – former Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “We have no other choice. This must be made absolutely clear. Whatever criticisms there may be, let them help bring about improvements where necessary. But we must look ahead, and only in this context. There is no other way.”

Former chief negotiator and Bulgaria’s first European Commissioner, Meglena Kuneva, recalled the support shown by all political parties in the Bulgarian Parliament.

Meglena Kuneva – former chief negotiator and Bulgaria’s first European Commissioner: “When Bulgaria’s Accession Treaty was put to a vote in Parliament, despite all the disputes and all the fake news claiming that we would pay more than we received, that our rakia would be banned – as you can see, it was not banned – and that we would no longer be allowed to buy crooked cucumbers or eat tripe soup, not a single member of the Bulgarian Parliament voted against our Accession Treaty.”

For the generation born after Bulgaria joined the EU, this is all they have ever known.

Kristian Lukanov, pupil at the French Language School and chairman of the Pan-European Youth Organisation: “I belong to the first generation born after Bulgaria joined the European Union. This is all I have known throughout my life. I want to work to ensure that Europe remains vibrant and united – for young people and for everyone.”

According to Roberta Metsola, the EU welcomed Bulgaria and Romania with open arms.

Roberta Metsola – President of the European Parliament: “Both countries have benefited from their membership, both economically and in terms of all the freedoms that the European Union provides.”

The European Parliament will mark the anniversary once again—in January, during its plenary session.