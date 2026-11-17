'Democratic Bulgaria' is calling on President Iliana Iotova to convene the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS) immediately to address two pressing threats: further attacks on commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and Russia’s demands, made in Abu Dhabi, to restrict allied defence in Europe.

In a statement to the media, Democratic Bulgaria said that, following the attacks on five vessels in October and yesterday’s incident involving the BETUL 8, whose crew reported drone strikes, a new incident involving the GAS HUSKY had occurred today, November 17. This is the seventh vessel affected in this series of incidents. The party thanked the military personnel and rescue teams working to protect human life.

‘At the CCNS meeting on 7 October, we did not support the final declaration because our proposals for a diplomatic note to Russia condemning attacks in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, and for a firm call on Moscow to accept a full and immediate ceasefire, were rejected. Today, we are calling for an account of what has been done since then to strengthen surveillance, counter drone threats and coordinate with our allies,’ the statement to the media said.

In Abu Dhabi, Moscow is demanding that allied military presence be restored to the configuration in place in 1997, that NATO enlargement and military activity in Eastern Europe be halted, and that Western arms supplies to Ukraine be stopped, Democratic Bulgaria said. The demands also include ending NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements and imposing restrictions on the provision of French and British nuclear protection to other European countries.

‘This is an attempt to turn negotiations on Ukraine into bargaining over the security of the whole of Europe. Bulgaria is directly affected. The Kremlin cannot decide who has the right to defend us or what means we may use. Against this backdrop, Radev’s reservations about the preamble to the Dublin Declaration require a specific explanation. We insist that his precise objections be made public. The conduct of Radev and Iotova demonstrates a dangerous underestimation of the risks. Unclear positions and excessive caution towards the Kremlin make Bulgaria more vulnerable to pressure and undermine confidence in our determination to act alongside our allies. The CCNS must hold gearings with the security services, the military and the ministers responsible, and recommend concrete maritime security measures: permanent coordination with Romania and Turkey, counter-drone capabilities, and the protection of shipping and critical infrastructure. The government must set out deadlines, identify the responsible institutions and specify the funding required.’

'Democratic Bulgaria' stressed that the CCNS must unequivocally reaffirm that Bulgaria rejects any new spheres of influence and any agreement that would allow the Kremlin to restrict allied presence and Bulgaria’s defence. Bulgaria’s security must not be traded away for reservations, insinuations or a policy of keeping a low profile.