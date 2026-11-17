GERB accused the government of inaction following further attacks on vessels in the Black Sea, warning that Bulgaria was not doing enough to protect shipping and ensure security in the region.

‘The government is behaving rather like a bystander, merely recording the attacks taking place in our area of responsibility in the Black Sea,’ GERB MP Hristo Gadzhev told Parliament.

‘This affects all Bulgarian taxpayers, as these rescue operations cost money, the clean-up afterwards costs money, and all the pollution also has an impact on Bulgarian tourism. Unless this is some kind of secret government strategy to develop new tourism opportunities next year, such as drone excursions, watching a ship being sunk live, and so on.’

According to Gadzhev, the Black Sea has become one of the most dangerous seas in the world.

‘One of the government's undeniable achievements is that it has turned the Black Sea – or, rather, allowed it to be turned – into the most dangerous sea in the world. We have a President who talks about peace, a Prime Minister who talks about peace and a foreign minister who talks about peace but opposes sanctions. There was talk of a moratorium on attacks against vessels, including commercial ships, in the Black Sea. Well, we are not satisfied, as the result has been absolutely nothing.’

Asked whether GERB supported Democratic Bulgaria’s call for a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security, Gadzhev replied: