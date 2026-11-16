Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev: Bulgaria Is Now Among the EU's Top Five Countries In Terms of Economic Growth

Bulgaria is now among the EU's top five countries in terms of economic growth, and we recorded a 100% increase in foreign direct investment in 2026 compared to the previous period, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment, and Industry Alexander Pulev at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on november 16 following the approval of the state budget.

"We have recorded a 100% increase in foreign direct investment this year compared with the previous period, doubling investment flows and confidence in the Bulgarian government," Pulev said.

He stressed that Bulgaria's credit rating had not been downgraded, explaining that one of the most reputable credit rating agencies had highlighted a significant challenge: the budget deficit.

"Our government has been addressing this issue from the very first day of its term," Pulev said.

He recalled that the 2025 budget deficit stood at 4% of GDP and had subsequently been revised upwards. The National Audit Office had identified problems involving accumulated liabilities and contracts from previous periods for which funding had not been secured.

"The 2027 Budget marks the beginning of a difficult process of putting public finances back on a sound footing," Alexander Pulev said.

He said credit rating agencies were independent assessors, not political arbiters, and did not grade governments or pass judgement on them. The government did not coordinate its budgetary policy with these agencies; rather, they assessed the country's financial and economic fundamentals, Pulev noted.

According to him, the government's response should not be to argue with reports, but to demonstrate results – and those results were already evident.