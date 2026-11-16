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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cost of Living: Inflation in Bulgaria Stands at 1.2% in October

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Monthly inflation stood at 1.2% in October, while annual inflation reached 6%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Inflation was measured using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The monthly rate compares October 2026 with the previous month, while the annual rate compares October 2026 with the same month a year earlier.

In October 2026, the largest price increases compared with the previous month were recorded in the following categories: ‘Clothing and footwear’ (7.4%), ‘Recreation, sport and culture’ (7%), ‘Education services’ (2.5%) and ‘Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products’ (1.1%).

The monthly price changes for basic food products in October 2026 were as follows: ‘Meat, offal and meat products’ (0.6%) and ‘Milk, dairy products and eggs’ (0.5%). Prices in the ‘Bread, bakery and confectionery products’ category remained unchanged.

Monthly inflation in October 2026 was 1.2%, while annual inflation, comparing October 2026 with October 2025, stood at 6%. Inflation since the beginning of the year, measured by comparing October 2026 with December 2025, was 5.4%.

The average annual inflation rate for the period November 2025–October 2026 compared to the period November 2024–October 2025 is 5.1%.

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