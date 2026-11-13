The "Kaufland" Scandal: Strong Reactions in Parliament

There have been strong reactions from both the governing parties and the opposition following remarks by the chief executive of Kaufland Bulgaria, who warned that the hefty fine imposed by the Commission for the Protection of Competition could have economic consequences comparable to the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB).

Ivan Angelov, MP for the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group: “Making threats against the state and its institutions is absolutely unacceptable. Bulgaria has a developed market economy and a competitive market environment. I believe that competitors could very easily take over and fill any market niche within a very short period of time.”

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: “This government can get anyone worked up. This is absolutely unacceptable, although we should not forget that he is Bulgarian. He must be held accountable. He will probably be sacked. In my view, one of Radev’s oligarchs has set his sights on the retail chains and their properties, and now they will do everything possible to drive them out.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of 'Yes, Bulgaria': “They have no right to behave in this way or show such an arrogant attitude towards Bulgarian citizens and consumers, or to engage in unfair trading practices towards Bulgarian producers. On the other hand, however, the government must ensure that foreign investors are not driven away.”

Bogdan Bogdanov, MP for the We Continue the Change parliamentary group: “To put it mildly, the statement was inappropriate. The state must look after its investors properly and provide them with security so that they can invest their money here.”