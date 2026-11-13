БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Исландски вулкан изригна на "Колежа“ и...
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The "Kaufland" Scandal: Strong Reactions in Parliament

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази
парламентът заседава извънредно палежа старлинк помилванията огнян атанасов динко господинов

There have been strong reactions from both the governing parties and the opposition following remarks by the chief executive of Kaufland Bulgaria, who warned that the hefty fine imposed by the Commission for the Protection of Competition could have economic consequences comparable to the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB).

Ivan Angelov, MP for the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group: “Making threats against the state and its institutions is absolutely unacceptable. Bulgaria has a developed market economy and a competitive market environment. I believe that competitors could very easily take over and fill any market niche within a very short period of time.”

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: “This government can get anyone worked up. This is absolutely unacceptable, although we should not forget that he is Bulgarian. He must be held accountable. He will probably be sacked. In my view, one of Radev’s oligarchs has set his sights on the retail chains and their properties, and now they will do everything possible to drive them out.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of 'Yes, Bulgaria': “They have no right to behave in this way or show such an arrogant attitude towards Bulgarian citizens and consumers, or to engage in unfair trading practices towards Bulgarian producers. On the other hand, however, the government must ensure that foreign investors are not driven away.”

Bogdan Bogdanov, MP for the We Continue the Change parliamentary group: “To put it mildly, the statement was inappropriate. The state must look after its investors properly and provide them with security so that they can invest their money here.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Vazrazhdane: “This is an unprecedented attack by a foreign company on Bulgaria’s financial sovereignty and stability. If the Prosecutor's Office does not launch an investigation on its own initiative, we from Vazrazhdane will refer the matter to it in the very near future.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Рязко застудяване ни очаква утре, температурите падат с 10 - 15 градуса
1
Рязко застудяване ни очаква утре, температурите падат с 10 - 15...
Почина Джаро Стоянов
2
Почина Джаро Стоянов
ДПА: В Дъблин България не подписа декларация за сигурността на Европа
3
ДПА: В Дъблин България не подписа декларация за сигурността на Европа
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я подкрепихме, имаме резерви само в преамбюла
4
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я подкрепихме,...
Даниел Митов за АМ "Тракия": Миналата година съм подписал поръчка за светлинни табла, които са доставени, но не са поставени
5
Даниел Митов за АМ "Тракия": Миналата година съм подписал...
Дъжд и гръмотевици през уикенда, утре в София максималните температури ще са 9°
6
Дъжд и гръмотевици през уикенда, утре в София максималните...

Най-четени

Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
1
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
2
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
3
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни търговски практики спрямо български производители
4
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни...
Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български скулптор Вежди Рашидов
5
Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български...
Румен Радев от Дъблин: Проблемите на българите в Северна Македония се задълбочават
6
Румен Радев от Дъблин: Проблемите на българите в Северна Македония...

More from: Economy

Consumer Watchdog Fines Two Retail Chains €35,000 Each for Repeat Misleading Promotions
Consumer Watchdog Fines Two Retail Chains €35,000 Each for Repeat Misleading Promotions
With Immediate Effect: Kaufland Bulgaria Replaces Its Management Team With Immediate Effect: Kaufland Bulgaria Replaces Its Management Team
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
"Bulgargaz" Proposes 14.38% Increase in the Price of Natural Gas in December "Bulgargaz" Proposes 14.38% Increase in the Price of Natural Gas in December
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
State Will Help Businesses Cover Higher Electricity Costs; Compensation Will Also Be Available to Household Consumers Using Natural Gas State Will Help Businesses Cover Higher Electricity Costs; Compensation Will Also Be Available to Household Consumers Using Natural Gas
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
After the Record Fine: Retail Chains Claim There Is a Targeted Attack Against Them After the Record Fine: Retail Chains Claim There Is a Targeted Attack Against Them
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
Tobacco Growers in Bulgaria Dwindling Amid Inadequate Subsidies and Difficult Conditions Tobacco Growers in Bulgaria Dwindling Amid Inadequate Subsidies and Difficult Conditions
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ „Тракия“
Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Пожарникар за ада на „Тракия“: При нас няма право на страх Пожарникар за ада на „Тракия“: При нас няма право на страх
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Явор Гечев, ПБ: Няма война с търговските вериги, но всички са равни пред закона Явор Гечев, ПБ: Няма война с търговските вериги, но всички са равни пред закона
Чете се за: 12:45 мин.
У нас
Законът за личната помощ: Среща в НС на майки на деца с увреждания и реакциите на опозицията Законът за личната помощ: Среща в НС на майки на деца с увреждания и реакциите на опозицията
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
У нас
Корабокрушение в Ню Орлиънс: Търговски кораб се вряза в круизен съд...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Стотици домакинства в Чипровци останаха без ток над 12 часа
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов, ГЕРБ: Поръчките за таблата на АМ „Тракия“...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
20-годишен мотоциклетист загина при катастрофа в Русе
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ