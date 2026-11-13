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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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With Immediate Effect: Kaufland Bulgaria Replaces Its Management Team

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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смениха ръководството кауфланд българия

Kaufland Bulgaria is restructuring its corporate leadership. Mihail Petrov is stepping down as Chairman of the Management Board with immediate effect. The retail chain will now be headed by Petya Vladimirova, a current member of the Management Board and Director of Central Departments.

With this move, the company is taking decisive action in response to the public debate surrounding the ongoing proceedings before the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC).

“The tone adopted in recent days by the departing head of the company’s operations in Bulgaria, as well as the historical comparisons he made, are inconsistent with the values, culture and principles of Kaufland and the Schwarz Group. We expressly distance ourselves from these statements. We sincerely apologise to our customers, the Bulgarian public and the country's institutions for the impression created and for the inappropriate comparisons,” said Frank Schumann, Chairman of the retail chain’s Management Board.

After the Record Fine: Retail Chains Claim There Is a Targeted Attack Against Them

Despite the change in leadership, the chain is maintaining its position in the ongoing proceedings before the CPC. The company categorically rejects the allegations of unfair trading practices and expects its arguments to be examined objectively and impartially by the competent courts, in accordance with the procedure established by law.

At the same time, the company reaffirms its unconditional commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities as one of the country's largest employers. It says it will continue to be a reliable partner to its customers and suppliers, many of whom are Bulgarian producers.

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