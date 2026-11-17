More than 10.5 million passengers travelled through Sofia, Varna, Burgas and Plovdiv airports during the first nine months of 2026. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Hristina Velinova at the national conference ‘Tourism and Transport Connectivity: Vision, Communication and Promotion – Factors for Sustainable Growth’ on November 17.

‘Air transport is a key factor in the development of tourism, attracting investment and improving Bulgaria’s connectivity. Despite high fuel prices and challenges in the international environment, figures for the first nine months of 2026 show healthy growth,’ Deputy Minister Velinova said.

According to her, the country’s four main airports recorded more than 80,000 aircraft movements and handled over 16,000 tonnes of cargo and mail. Vasil Levski Sofia Airport maintained its leading position, handling nearly 6.8 million passengers, representing an increase of almost 8% compared with the same period in 2025.

Varna and Burgas airports handled a combined total of more than 3.52 million passengers. Following the completion of the runway rehabilitation works at Burgas Airport and the resumption of operations on 1 May this year, the airport handled more than 1.7 million passengers. Two new airlines began operating at the airport in 2026, with another expected to join in 2027.

Deputy Minister Velinova stressed that a new incentive scheme for Varna and Burgas airports would come into effect on 1 January 2027. The scheme will encourage airlines to launch new routes, increase passenger traffic and base aircraft at the two airports.

‘We are working actively at both regulatory and diplomatic level to expand Bulgaria’s air connectivity. Our aim is to attract new carriers and open up new markets that will support the development of tourism and the economy,’ Hristina Velinova added.

She noted that, in 2026, procedures had been carried out to designate air carriers for scheduled international services to Hanoi, Vietnam, and Kuwait, with flights expected to begin during the 2027 summer season. Work is also continuing with the State of Qatar and Qatar Airways to restore the Sofia–Doha air route.