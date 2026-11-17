Minister of the Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, has honoured the police officers and firefighters who took part in rescuing people following the motorway crash on Trakia motorway.

The minister expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and recalled the response of Ministry of the Interior personnel. He also thanked the heads of other agencies who also provided assistance at the scene and noted that, for the first time, psychologists had also been deployed.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior: “I saw police officers carrying the injured out in their arms; I saw firefighters and rescue workers cutting through the metal of cars that were barely recognizable as vehicles. They pulled the injured out of them and helped them.”

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On November 14, a 42-year-old man injured in the pile-ups on Trakia Motorway died in a hospital in Burgas, thus brings the death toll from the two crashes to 13.

Eleven people were killed on site and over 50 hospitalised after two pile-ups involving 86 vehicles near Zimnitsa junction in the district of Yambol in Southeastern Bulgaria on November 10. One of the most critically injured patient, a 50-year-old man, who had been receiving treatment at 'Dr Ivan Seliminski' Hospital in Sliven, died.