An elderly woman has died after a serious road accident between Montana and Berkovitsa, Northwestern part of Bulgaria. Two cars collided head-on following an improper overtaking manoeuvre.

The accident occurred before noon on a straight stretch of road near the village of Blagovo.

The woman who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Both drivers have been taken to hospital with fractures. One is in a serious condition, but is not in a life-threatening state.

Traffic at the scene of the accident is moving in both directions along a single lane and is being regulated by officers from the Traffic Police.