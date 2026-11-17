Temperatures over the coming days will be higher than usual for this time of year, particularly on Thursday and Friday, when readings of over 20°C are expected across most of the country. Today will be warmer than yesterday, with maximum temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C, and around 13°C in Sofia.

In the afternoon, it will be sunny with occasional cloud. Winds will be light, becoming moderate south-westerly in eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast. After midnight, cloud cover will increase, with showers possible in places in the far west of the country. Fog will also form in low-lying areas, valleys and around bodies of water. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C, around 7°C in Sofia and between 11°C and 14°C along the coast.

Tomorrow, moderate to strong southerly winds will bring even warmer weather, with maximum temperatures of between 14°C and 19°C. It will be cloudy, with rain in the north-western half of the country, heavy in places and accompanied by thunderstorms. Warnings for strong wind gusts have been issued for north-western and south-eastern Bulgaria, while warnings of significant rainfall have also been issued for the regions of Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

In the mountains, strong to gale-force south-westerly winds are expected, becoming north-westerly at higher elevations. It will be cloudy, with rain in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria and the Balkan Mountains. The snow line will be at an altitude of around 1,700 metres. Rain will continue overnight into Thursday, mainly in northern Bulgaria and the mountains.

In the mountains, strong to gale-force south-westerly winds are expected, becoming north-westerly at higher elevations. It will be cloudy, with rain in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria and the Balkan Mountains. The snow line will be at an altitude of around 1,700 metres. Rain will continue overnight into Thursday, mainly in northern Bulgaria and the mountains.