A 100% increase in foreign direct investment shows that confidence in Bulgaria is growing. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the statement in Parvomay, where he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new production building at the Intuitive facility, next to the company’s existing plant. The building will house production by FISBA, a Swiss company and long-standing partner of Intuitive, which specialises in precision optics.

"In Bulgaria, we are committed to introducing high-tech manufacturing, attracting investment in the development of high-value-added products, creating technologies and the industries of the future here, and fostering innovation. This is the course our government has consistently pursued. The 100% increase in foreign direct investment from the beginning of this year to date, compared with the same period last year, shows that we have a clear direction and that confidence in Bulgaria is growing."

Prime Minister Radev said that it was through companies such as this one that Bulgaria was becoming part of the global high-tech ecosystem. He pointed out that high-tech medical equipment, including precision optics, as well as microelectronics and artificial intelligence, were among the priority sectors that would drive humanity towards higher living standards and a better quality of life. Radev also highlighted the development of the local economy.

"Until recently, Parvomay was known for its high-quality agricultural produce. It is increasingly establishing itself as a centre for high-tech manufacturing, too. There are unique production facilities here, of a kind that very few countries in the world can boast," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev also stressed that, for Bulgaria to develop into a prosperous country, high-tech, export-oriented manufacturing must be encouraged. He reiterated the principle that one successful investor attracts another. In this way, the country can create not merely a model for sharing a common technological environment, but a genuine ecosystem of high technology and the industries of the future.