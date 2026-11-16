Finance Minister Galab Donev: 2027 State Budget is a Budget of Fiscal Prudence

The government on November 16 approved the draft State Budget Act of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027. It became a political target even before it was presented. Scathing analyses, negative comments,invectives and threats of protests. Everything related to this budget has come under attack. I am beginning to think that even the intention to pass it by the end of 2026 is a cause for outrage. The ultimate aim is clear: to turn the 2027 Budget into a bogeyman, fuelling uncertainty and fear, and to create a public climate in which reasoned debate is replaced by political speculation, Finance Minister Galab Donev said.

Donev thanked everyone who was taking part responsibly in the discussion of the budget parameters:

"We are in serious need of a society with voices that call us to reason. Surely, you will agree that it is impossible to demand a lower deficit, lower public debt, no changes to taxes, more public investment and higher incomes all at the same time, without explaining where the necessary financial resources will come from. In fact, it is possible – that is precisely the formula used to draw up budgets over the past six years. You cannot go on spending money that does not exist indefinitely. It is time for a return to fiscal prudence in the country's fiscal policy. That is why the 2027 Budget is a budget of fiscal responsibility and sound judgement."

The 2027 Budget has a clear objective: to address the imbalances inherited from previous administrations and put public finances back on a sustainable footing, while safeguarding incomes and support for the most vulnerable, he said.

He explained that the 2027 budget is based on a forecast of real economic growth of 2.5% in 2027. Average annual inflation is projected to reach 4% next year, while inflation at the end of the year is expected to stand at 2.6%. Compensation per employee in the economy is set to increase by 6.2%, meaning that labour incomes will continue to grow faster than prices. Unemployment is expected to remain low, at around 3.4%.

Donev stressed that the forecast was cautious and did not rely on excessively optimistic economic assumptions.

The Finance Minister also commented on the assessment by international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, noting that Bulgaria's outlook had been revised from positive to stable, but that the country's credit rating itself had not been downgraded. According to the agency's forecasts, as cited by Donev, economic growth is expected to reach 2.8% in 2026 and average 2.6% over the 2027–2029 period.

Galab Donev linked the change in the outlook to the reported fiscal indicators, including what he described as a revision of the 2025 deficit from 3% to 4% of GDP, as well as findings contained in reports by the National Audit Office.

He said the government's aim was to restore the sustainability of public finances while safeguarding incomes and support for the most vulnerable groups.