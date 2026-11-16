Head-on Collision Between Minibus and Lorry in Stara Zagora Region Leaves One Dead; the Lorry Caught Fire (PHOTOS)

One person has been killed in a serious road accident on the main road between Stara Zagora and Kazanlak at around midday today, November 16. The accident occurred shortly before 13:00 in the vicinity of a petrol station near the village of Tulovo, in Maglizh Municipality.

According to initial reports, a minibus and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) collided head-on at the scene. The impact was so severe that the lorry caught fire immediately after the collision, with its cab completely destroyed by the flames. Debris and twisted metal from the minibus were scattered across more than 100 metres of the road, suggesting that the vehicles may have been travelling at very high speed at the time of the crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Traffic in the area is severely disrupted, with police officers directing vehicles. The exact circumstances and causes of the fatal accident are still under investigation.

Stay tuned for details!