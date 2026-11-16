Two Multi-Vehicle Crashes Cause Traffic Disruption on Struma Motorway

Two multiple-vehicle collisions occurred early this morning on the Struma Motorway. Three cars were involved in one of the crashes and six in the other.

The accidents occurred before 08:00 on November 16 and caused tailbacks stretching for several kilometres on the road towards Sofia. Both incidents resulted in material damage, but no injuries were reported.

Police told BNT that fog was still affecting the Trakia Motorway in the area of Vakarel, where Traffic Police officers were directing vehicles. Fog was also reported on the Hemus Motorway in the Lovech area.