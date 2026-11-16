All 12 Crew Members of the Cargo Ship BETUL 8 Successfully Evacuated

All 12 crew members have been successfully evacuated and taken aboard a helicopter, which is heading to Chaika Naval Air Base, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced. Teams from the General Directorate of Border Police and the Emergency Medical Care Centre will receive the sailors.

According to information provided by the helicopter crew, the evacuees are in good overall condition. None has sustained serious injuries, but they are suffering from the cold.

Incident involving a cargo ship in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea

An aerial survey of the area established that the vessel had capsized. A military vessel has been dispatched to the scene to check for any pollution of the marine environment.

The search and rescue operation was conducted under the direction of the Directorate-General for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency Maritime Administration.