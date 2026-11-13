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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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A 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died in a Crash in Ruse

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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годишен мотоциклетист загина катастрофа русе
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A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Ruse.

The accident occurred at around 6.15pm this evening at the junction of Stefan Stambolov and Makedonia streets. According to initial information, the motorcyclist was travelling towards Midia-Enos Boulevard when he collided with a car entering the junction.

The young man was taken to Kanev University Hospital, where he later died.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed and without his lights on. These accounts are yet to be verified, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Ruse said.

Tests on the 44-year-old car driver for alcohol and drugs were negative.

The exact cause of the accident and the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are being investigated.

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