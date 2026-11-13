Medieval Fortress in Lovech Will Be Illuminated in Purple for World Prematurity Day

The Municipality of Lovech will mark World Prematurity Day on 15 November by illuminating the Lovech Medieval Fortress in purple on Sunday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. This was announced by the municipal administration’s press office.

The initiative is part of the autumn campaign 'Together for Premature Babies', organised by the 'Our Premature Children Foundation' in partnership with the Association of Communications Specialists in Municipalities.

The campaign highlights every prematurely born child's right to timely, high-quality medical care, the importance of allowing parents to stay close to their children in hospital, and the need to provide families with long-term psychological, therapeutic and social support.

The initiative also pays tribute to the doctors, midwives and neonatal care teams looking after premature babies, the Lovech Municipality press office added.

Shumen Municipality is also joining the initiative to raise public awareness of premature birth and the care of premature babies.

Two of the city’s landmarks – the Vasil Drumev Drama and Puppet Theatre and the Founders of the Bulgarian State Memorial Complex – will be illuminated in purple on 15 November.