General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Takes Part in International Operation Targeting Three Malware Networks

Bulgarian officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) took part in an international operation targeting malware distribution networks. The coordinated action dismantled the criminal infrastructure behind three types of malicious software – Gootloader, CastleRAT and StealC. A total of 235 servers and 257 domains were seized, while more than six million sets of victim data were identified and secured, the press centre of the Ministry of the Interior announced on November 13.

The operation was carried out by law enforcement authorities from nine countries, under the coordination of Europol and Eurojust. Its aim was to disrupt networks that facilitate other forms of cybercrime, including ransomware attacks and personal data theft.

Operation ENDGAME is the largest international initiative to date aimed at dismantling criminal infrastructure used to carry out ransomware cyberattacks.