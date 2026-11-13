'Eurovision 2027' Is an Opportunity to Introduce a New Model for Tourism Data Management, Says Ministry of Tourism

The forthcoming Eurovision 2027 in Burgas presents an opportunity to introduce a new model for managing tourism data. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Tourism Prof. Mariela Modeva at a conference organised by the World Bank, according to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism on November 13.

The forum focused on the establishment of a common tourism data space in Bulgaria. Representatives of institutions and experts from Bulgaria and Austria discussed opportunities for information sharing between the public and private sectors, more effective planning of tourism services and the management of tourist flows.

Prof. Modeva said that the Ministry of Tourism was already working towards this goal through the National Observatory for the Quality and Sustainability of the Tourism Product, established in September. Developing such a data space would enable information from various sources to be shared, while each participant would retain control over the data they provide.

"Preparing for a major international event requires reliable information about expected visitor numbers, transport connectivity and accommodation capacity. Data can help us make more informed decisions and maximise the tourism potential of events of this kind," the Deputy Minister stressed.