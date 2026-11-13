Prime Minister Radev on the Security Declaration: We Supported It, with Reservations Concerning Only iIs Preamble

Bulgaria supports France's initiative on key principles for guaranteeing European security. We supported the declaration, with reservations limited to its preamble. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Dublin.

“We support the declaration precisely in its operative section, which sets out clear principles for joint efforts to combat organised crime, terrorism, hybrid attacks, drug production and trafficking, and illegal migration. However, we also recognise that negotiations are currently under way – finally, at a high diplomatic level – to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. We believe that the language used in common European documents should reflect the changing dynamics of these political processes, particularly with regard to the negotiations. That is why we expressed reservations about the preamble to the declaration, so that its wording reflects these developments. This would allow us to maintain a broader scope for dialogue and avoid ruling out peaceful solutions in their entirety.”

The Prime Minister gave an example of the wording he believed was missing.

“Earlier drafts included a reference to the importance of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi and the need to support them. That reference was subsequently removed. We insist that such wording be included, that the current situation be taken into account and that the scope for dialogue and the options for finding a solution should not be narrowed. We supported the declaration with reservations concerning only its preamble. Our reservations relate to the wording in light of the negotiations that have now begun. Bulgaria has adopted the document and welcomes it, with my reservations concerning the preamble duly recorded.”

Regarding Bulgaria's position on a new loan for Ukraine, Radev said:

“Our position is clear – we support all efforts to achieve peace. I do not accept the imposition of peace through a position of strength, because, as we saw a year and a half ago, when I said so, this would only lead to more casualties, more destruction and further escalation of the conflict, which is now a risk not only for Europe but for the entire world. We must recognise that, unlike other EU member states, Bulgaria has the largest historical community in Ukraine. We are deeply concerned that Bulgarians continue to lose their lives in this war every day. That is why we insist that peace be restored as soon as possible. It is our government's responsibility to help our compatriots in Ukraine live in peace as soon as possible, but also to ensure that, during this transitional period, they have access to education, healthcare, electricity and heating. This will not be achieved through investment in military equipment.”

The Prime Minister recalled that Bulgaria was subject to an excessive deficit procedure.

“We are under an excessive deficit procedure. We have problems with the country's reserves. In this situation, we cannot provide financial assistance, but we are certainly not obstructing decisions by other member states. Any country that decides to provide assistance and invest funds as it sees fit is free to do so. So, in the current circumstances, we are not blocking anyone. We are prepared to discuss mechanisms to ensure that these funds are allocated not to weapons, but to humanitarian activities and support for electricity and medical services. It is particularly important to us that we see mechanisms to direct these funds specifically towards our community, should we contribute as guarantors. This community is concentrated in several regions of Ukraine.”

Asked how many Bulgarians had been killed in Ukraine, he replied:

“First of all, this is a constantly changing figure and extremely difficult to establish. Communication there is very difficult, particularly in the regions close to the front line. But you have seen the photographs, and we receive similar ones from our community there – the number of graves in our villages continues to grow and multiply.”



The Prime Minister stressed that the United States would be the force that would compel Russia and Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table.

“As for your question about whether Russia should be brought to the negotiating table from a position of strength, I do not think these meetings are taking place by chance. We can see the extremely important role played by the United States. I believe that the US will be the force that brings both sides to the negotiating table. I think the United States has sufficient leverage to make this happen, and we are already seeing movement in that direction. We welcome this particular development in the negotiations."

Bulgaria's arms exports to Ukraine are steadily declining, the Prime Minister said.

“If you look at the export statistics of our defence industry companies, you will see that they recorded extremely high export volumes in 2022 and 2023, but these have been steadily declining. This is because we mainly manufacture ammunition, particularly artillery shells, which were in enormous demand at the beginning of the war. However, the technological transformation we are witnessing during the course of this war shows that there is now also a huge demand for drones. You can check the figures or direct your questions to our defence industry, but arms exports to Ukraine are steadily declining. On the other hand, I can state that our position is clear. We are no longer supplying weapons or ammunition from the Bulgarian Armed Forces' stocks. I made this clear as soon as our government took office. So let us make a distinction. Bulgarian defence industry companies sell their products not to Ukraine, but to their commercial partners in other countries. They do not sell them directly to Ukraine. As journalists, you can investigate where these weapons go and how they are ultimately delivered.”

Regarding the controversial amendments to the Personal Assistance Act, Radev said:

“This is indeed a challenging issue, but no matter how limited the budget may be, we will not compromise the needs of mothers caring for children with disabilities. That must be absolutely clear. Mechanisms will even be proposed to give them greater freedom of choice in how their employment arrangements with the state are structured. However, we must acknowledge something else. The inspections we are carrying out have revealed numerous cases of fraudulent TELK assessments [medical expert assessments of working capacity and disability]. This is an area in which we will pursue an uncompromising campaign. Because if the number of TELK decisions continues to rise at this exponential rate, believe me, no state budget will be able to withstand the pressure in the coming years. The increase is enormous and involves substantial sums of money. As a humane and civilised society, and as a government, we will do everything possible, regardless of the budget deficit, to continue providing assistance to the most vulnerable social groups. People in these groups will not be disadvantaged, but we will fight fraud. This is a fact. There must be fairness. Those who genuinely need support must and will receive it from the state. Where fraud is uncovered, disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

Asked whether there would be resignations following the tragedy on the Trakia motorway, the Prime Minister replied:

“You know my approach in situations like this very well. We wait for the investigation to take its course. Let us establish the causes. There are multiple factors involved. Once we have some findings, we will make our decision. But I have issued a clear appeal. You have already seen accounts from eyewitnesses. Once again, drive carefully. Motorways are not racetracks. Do not risk your life just to save a few minutes. It is high time we took proper account of road conditions in our country. Our roads are what they are. But vigilance and personal responsibility are everyone's duty.”

Asked whether Bulgaria would rejoin the Coalition of the Willing, Radev said: