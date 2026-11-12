Prime Minister Radev from Dublin: Bulgaria's NATO Membership Is Not Up for Debate

Europe's presence at the negotiating table with the United States, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a new European security architecture, are among the issues being discussed by European leaders from nearly 50 countries in Dublin. They are meeting as part of the European Political Community summit. Bulgaria is represented by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Leading European figures have welcomed Russia's growing willingness to acknowledge that Europe must be involved in the negotiations. Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented that it was unthinkable for NATO to withdraw from its eastern flank to the borders that existed before 1997 under pressure from Moscow.

Peace talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia are dominating the European Political Community summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned European leaders to remain vigilant, as the negotiations concern not only Ukraine but also a new security system for Europe.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine: “There is a great deal of discussion about security guarantees, and Europe must be extremely careful here. When the Americans and the Russians talk about this, they are not talking only about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it is more a question of some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia.”

Prime Minister Radev said it was unthinkable for NATO to withdraw from its eastern flank to the borders that existed before 1997.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “This is an unthinkable and unrealistic position. It is not even open to discussion. Security guarantees must be sought through a different format and in a different framework, but countries that have made their own sovereign decisions about which alliances to join must not be forced to reverse those decisions under external pressure. That is impossible.”

European leaders have made clear that they see no need to discuss the arrangements for European security before Moscow agrees to end its military operations in Ukraine. They insist that Europe must be represented at the negotiating table.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “We need Europe at the negotiating table. How can we talk about a new European security architecture without Europe at the table? I do not think that the United States and Russia alone can resolve the problems we will face in the future. We must defend Ukraine's interests and ensure that Russia feels confident about its own interests. Only by taking into account the interests and concerns of both countries can we be sure of a lasting peace."

European leaders have rejected Washington's request for Europe to appoint a single representative to hold talks with Russia.

Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of Germany: “At this stage, what matters is not the individuals involved, but whether Putin is prepared to negotiate. I note with some relief that Russia appears increasingly willing to acknowledge that Europe cannot be discussed without Europe itself. And that, at least, is good news.” Emmanuel Macron, President of France: “Today, above all, Europe needs a clear and unified vision of what it wants for Ukraine and for itself. And I believe that substance determines the format. We must revive the initiative for dialogue with Russia as Europeans, and it is precisely at that point that the format will be determined.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that continued financial assistance to Ukraine must be jointly supported by all EU member states. Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria expressed reservations about taking part in providing a new European loan to Kyiv.