Collapse Shuts 'Tsar Boris III' Metro Station for Three Hours; Service Now Restored

Access to Tsar Boris III metro station has now been restored for all passengers, metro operator 'Metropolitan' EAD has announced.

The necessary repair work has been completed on the ceiling cladding in the station’s underground passage area, which collapsed earlier today.

Metropolitan EAD apologises to residents of Sofia and visitors to the city for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.

Part of the ceiling structure at the metro station has collapsed. No one was injured, and the area has since been made safe, police said earlier on November 12.

Sofia Metro operator Metropolitan EAD announced that the station would be closed for three hours.

“For technical reasons, Tsar Boris III metro station will be closed for three hours, starting at 12.20pm on 12 November 2026. Trains will pass through the station without stopping,” Metropolitan said.

Photo: Facebook, “Lagera” residential complex