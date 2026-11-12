БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Държавата ще доплаща на бизнеса по-скъпия ток,...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Метростанция "Цар Борис III" отново е отворена
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Откърти се част от конструкция на метростанция...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Наталия Ефремова: До броени дни ще изплатим помощта от...
Чете се за: 17:22 мин.
Още една жертва на катастрофата на АМ...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
НСлС разследва тежката катастрофа на АМ...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Collapse Shuts 'Tsar Boris III' Metro Station for Three Hours; Service Now Restored

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: BGNES

Access to Tsar Boris III metro station has now been restored for all passengers, metro operator 'Metropolitan' EAD has announced.

The necessary repair work has been completed on the ceiling cladding in the station’s underground passage area, which collapsed earlier today.

Metropolitan EAD apologises to residents of Sofia and visitors to the city for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.

Part of the ceiling structure at the metro station has collapsed. No one was injured, and the area has since been made safe, police said earlier on November 12.

Sofia Metro operator Metropolitan EAD announced that the station would be closed for three hours.

“For technical reasons, Tsar Boris III metro station will be closed for three hours, starting at 12.20pm on 12 November 2026. Trains will pass through the station without stopping,” Metropolitan said.

    Photo: Facebook, “Lagera” residential complex

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български скулптор Вежди Рашидов
    1
    Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български...
    Още една жертва на катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“ – почина пациент в болницата в Сливен
    2
    Още една жертва на катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“ –...
    БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
    3
    БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
    Втори задържан във връзка с убийството на бизнесмена Илиян Филипов
    4
    Втори задържан във връзка с убийството на бизнесмена Илиян Филипов
    След трагедията на АМ „Тракия“: Сигнали от пострадали, че им искат пари, за да приберат колите си
    5
    След трагедията на АМ „Тракия“: Сигнали от пострадали,...
    Румен Радев от Дъблин: Проблемите на българите в Северна Македония се задълбочават
    6
    Румен Радев от Дъблин: Проблемите на българите в Северна Македония...

    Най-четени

    Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
    1
    Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
    Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
    2
    Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
    Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда проектобюджетът на ДОО
    3
    Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда...
    11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
    4
    11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
    Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
    5
    Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
    Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
    6
    Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев

    More from: Bulgaria

    A Book about Macedonian Bulgarians Was Presented at the European Parliament
    A Book about Macedonian Bulgarians Was Presented at the European Parliament
    General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime Arrested Two People for Tax Fraud and Money Laundering in Pernik General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime Arrested Two People for Tax Fraud and Money Laundering in Pernik
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    Nearly 500 kg of Marijuana Discovered in a Truck Carrying sausages and Peppers at Kulata Border Crossing Nearly 500 kg of Marijuana Discovered in a Truck Carrying sausages and Peppers at Kulata Border Crossing
    Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
    Prime Minister Radev: Europe Must Have Its Place at the Negotiating Table on Ending the War in Ukraine Prime Minister Radev: Europe Must Have Its Place at the Negotiating Table on Ending the War in Ukraine
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
    National Investigation Service Probes Several Lines of Inquiry Into Trakia Motorway Crash That Left 12 Dead National Investigation Service Probes Several Lines of Inquiry Into Trakia Motorway Crash That Left 12 Dead
    Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
    PM Rumen Radev from Dublin: Problems Faced by Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are Getting Worse PM Rumen Radev from Dublin: Problems Faced by Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are Getting Worse
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Сблъсък между тир и автобус - основната версия за началото на трагедията на АМ "Тракия"
    Сблъсък между тир и автобус - основната версия за началото на...
    Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
    У нас
    Държавата ще доплаща на бизнеса по-скъпия ток, компенсации ще има и за битовите потребители на природен газ Държавата ще доплаща на бизнеса по-скъпия ток, компенсации ще има и за битовите потребители на природен газ
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    Икономика
    Тежкото произшествие на АМ "Тракия": По какви версии работи следствието? Тежкото произшествие на АМ "Тракия": По какви версии работи следствието?
    Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
    У нас
    След рекордната глоба: Търговските вериги заявиха, че има целенасочена атака срещу тях След рекордната глоба: Търговските вериги заявиха, че има целенасочена атака срещу тях
    Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
    У нас
    "Ни напред, ни назад": Румънски тир заседна на улица в...
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
    У нас
    Премиерът Радев: Европа трябва да бъде на масата за преговори за...
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
    По света
    Ангел Янчев: Вторият пенсионен стълб е грабеж – ще предложим...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    Нов провал за старт на делото за „Театралната афера“ в...
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ